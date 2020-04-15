PM Imran takes strong notice of campaign on social media against superior judiciary, CJP
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:28 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
PM Imran takes strong notice of campaign on social media against superior judiciary, CJP
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took a very strong notice of the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language had been used against the superior judiciary and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The prime minister had directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general to look into the malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the laws, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

