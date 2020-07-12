Housing minister Tariq Basheer Cheema tests positive for coronavirus
08:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it emerged on Sunday.
Tariq Basheer Cheema, who is the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, was admitted to the PIMS hospital in Islamabad on Saturday after testing positive.
According to PIMS spokesperson, Cheema has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.
Doctors say he is undergoing various tests and his condition is deteriorating. The 62-year-old minister is suffering from other ailments besides the virus infection.
