Four Pakistani soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
Web Desk
10:02 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in Vezhda Sar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Sunday morning.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire whereas in response all dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The IBO was conducted in the area located 8 Kilometers South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In exchange of fire, four soldiers also embraced martyrdom. They have been named as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Later, the area was cleared by the security forces.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill one more youth in IOK
12:24 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Special meeting of NCOC in Lahore today to ...
10:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2020
PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering ...
10:14 AM | 13 Jul, 2020
No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave ...
09:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2020
Kashmir Martyrs' Day reminiscent of utmost price ...
09:04 AM | 13 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOK as Kashmiris mark ...
08:27 AM | 13 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan family a speedy recovery
02:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr