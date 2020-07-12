Four Pakistani soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in Vezhda Sar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Sunday morning.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire whereas in response all dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The IBO was conducted in the area located 8 Kilometers South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In exchange of fire, four soldiers also embraced martyrdom. They have been named as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Later, the area was cleared by the security forces.