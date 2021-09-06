Defence Day – COAS says Pakistan’s armed forces fully capable to fight all threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan's Armed Forces are capable to fight all external and internal threats in a befitting manner.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Defence and Martyrs' Day held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday, the COAS said we have fought every enemy courageously and achieved self-sustainability in defence capabilities which made the country's defence impenetrable.

The Army Chief said the Armed Forces, with the support of the nation have achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to the country.

He said there is no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan Army and the nation is the strong shield that has always defeated the enemy's black-handed tactics against the motherland.

Gen Bajwa vowed that the armed forces will not hesitate for any sacrifice to protest the motherland, adding: "Oue desire for peace must not be mistaken as weakness".

President Arif Alvi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) General Nadeem Raza, chief of naval staff, Air Chief Marshal, federal ministers, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Defence and Martyrs Day 2021 https://t.co/cMAvruq8ZB — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 6, 2021

This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, a salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salutes at provincial capitals. The state radio will also broadcast special programs containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.

The Defence Day is celebrated each year on September 06 with patriotic zeal and zest as National Day to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of the Pakistan Army and heroes from all walks of life who rendered their lives while safeguarding the motherland against aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil.

The world had witnessed the passion and unprecedented sacrifices of the Pakistanis which was demonstrated in standing firm with its armed forces throughout the challenging times.

It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation had become victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: Faith, Unity, and Discipline.

In the year 1965, the border areas in Lahore, Sialkot, and Sindh were attacked by cowardly Indian army. The battle continued till the time when the UN-administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965.

The valiant heroes of Pakistan had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians. Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties.

Pakistan and India have fought the 1965 war on the Kashmir issue but the issue has even still remained unresolved between the two sides. MM Alam, the legendary war hero of 1965, the first-ever fighter pilot from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whose record of shooting down five Indian war planes in less than a minute still remained unbeaten.

Alam altogether shot down nine warplanes in aerial combat while piloting an F-86 Sabre during the 1965 Pak-India war. He is considered a national hero of Pakistan due to his remarkable show of brilliance and bravery in the war of 1965. He has made an unforgettable history of heroism by knocking down the Indian Fighter Jets.