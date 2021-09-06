Pakistan slams India for harassing family of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the reprehensible act of registration of cases against the grieving family members of the iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani by the Indian Occupation.

After denying the family the right to bury Syed Ali Shah Geelani as per his will, the Indian Occupation Forces have further resorted to harassing the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani by registering cases against them on trumped up charges.

India’s mistreatment of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family is part of its agenda to force Kashmiris to prevent them from demanding the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination, but it will never succeed, as the resolve of the Kashmiri people is getting strengthened with the passing of every day, said foreign office in a statement.

International community must take serious note of this unprecedented repression, and the persisting systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and hold India to account for its inhuman, unjust and illegal actions.