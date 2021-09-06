Pakistan slams India for harassing family of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the reprehensible act of registration of cases against the grieving family members of the iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani by the Indian Occupation.
After denying the family the right to bury Syed Ali Shah Geelani as per his will, the Indian Occupation Forces have further resorted to harassing the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani by registering cases against them on trumped up charges.
India’s mistreatment of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family is part of its agenda to force Kashmiris to prevent them from demanding the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination, but it will never succeed, as the resolve of the Kashmiri people is getting strengthened with the passing of every day, said foreign office in a statement.
International community must take serious note of this unprecedented repression, and the persisting systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and hold India to account for its inhuman, unjust and illegal actions.
Pakistan protests with India over inhumane ... 08:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office on Friday summoned rhe Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed ...
- Indian media airs fake news about Pakistani jet’s shooting in ...12:05 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
- Uzbekistan allows schoolgirls to wear headscarves to woo devout ...11:11 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Lahore man arrested for sexually abusing girl and her brother for 6 ...10:24 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan slams India for harassing family of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali ...09:50 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Defence Day – COAS says Pakistan’s armed forces fully capable to ...09:31 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari praises ex-wife Syra over daughter's remarkable ...06:40 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Tiktok star Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral05:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam and Ameer Gilani gear up for a special ISPR project04:26 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021