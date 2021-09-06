Lahore man arrested for sexually abusing girl and her brother for 6 years

10:24 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Lahore man arrested for sexually abusing girl and her brother for 6 years
LAHORE – Police have arrested a man from Punjab’s capital for sexually assaulting a girl and her brother for around six years while also filming the ordeal.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect named Tanveer at the Sherakot police station on the complaint of victim’s father, local media reported.  

According to FIR, the suspect had established a physical relationship with his female neighbour on a false promise of marriage and would secretly filmed the obscene acts.

He, later, started blackmailing her and threatened to share the videos on social media. The suspect has also been accused of sexually abusing the victim’s brother.

Last week, the suspect engaged in a dispute with the father of victims and later sent him the obscene videos of his children.

Police have recovered the videos from the mobile phone of the suspect after arresting him.

