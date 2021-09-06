Uzbekistan allows schoolgirls to wear headscarves to woo devout Muslim families
Web Desk
11:11 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Uzbekistan allows schoolgirls to wear headscarves to woo devout Muslim families
Share

TASHKENT — Uzbekistan will allow girls to wear headscarves in schools to make sure devout Muslim families send their daughters to school.

Islam is the dominant religion in Uzbekistan, but the authoritarian government is staunchly secular and has retained a tight control over the faith in the three decades of independence from the Soviet Union.

Education minister Sherzod Shermatov has said the authorities "intend to allow national headscarves and skullcaps in white or light colours" in schools keeping in view "the appeals of many parents".

He said the move was aimed at ensuring every child gets secular education.

Prototypes of the permitted headscarves presented by Shermatov suggested girls of school age would not be able to cover their chin as is the case with the hijab — a head covering popular throughout the Muslim world.

Shermatov did not specify what age category the measures would affect.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed some controls on state-sanctioned Islam since coming to power in the country in 2016 after the death of long-ruling autocrat Islam Karimov.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan amended its law on freedom of conscience to allow women to wear the hijab in public places — though not in buildings housing state institutions such as schools.

Other bans reversed following Karimov's death include a prohibition on children attending mosques and a ban on using loudspeakers for the call to prayer.

The United States government in 2018 removed Uzbekistan's sanction-carrying designation as a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom and last year took it off a "special watch list" of religious freedom offenders.

More From This Category
We will be going back into Afghanistan, predicts ...
08:14 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Taliban's desire to include ...
06:19 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Taliban announce to resume international flights ...
05:56 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Palestinian prisoners escape from Israel’s most ...
05:30 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Egypt hands death sentences to 7 Pakistanis for ...
01:35 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Former US marine kills four, including a baby in ...
12:04 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Money Heist famed Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan
07:07 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr