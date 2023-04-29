Passing-out parade of 147th Long Course held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul

RAWALPINDI – The passing-out parade of Pakistan Army’s 147th Long Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the passing-out parade of cadets of the 147th Long Course, 66th Integrated Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course, and 21st Lady Cadet Course was held.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Cadets from Palestine, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Sri Lanka were also among the Passed-Out Cadets.

COAS Asim Munir reviewed the parade and distributed awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq and President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ali Amir of 147th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Sports Sergeant Pasindu Dayananda from Sri Lanka. COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Adnan Munawar of 13th Mujahid Course.

ISPR said Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Adil Ali of 66th Integrated Course, Course Sergeant Major Fatima Khalid of the 21st Lady Cadet Course and Course Under Officer Salman Khan of the 6th Basic Military Training Course.

Army Chief congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training at PMA; the premier training institution.