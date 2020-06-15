Oscars announce new diversity and inclusion plans

The academy is trying to overcome its #OscarsSoWhite problem by bringing about some major changes for the future.

On Friday, at the time of the national conversation about systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Academy announced far-reaching plans directed at swiftly furthering its diversity and inclusion measures.

“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend—and continue to examine—our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated.”

The academy took to Twitter to share that the plan, titled Academy Aperture 2025, will “encourage equitable hiring practices and representation on- and off-screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the film community.”

The move comes after a raging controversy regarding lack of diversity in Hollywood.

Earlier this week, streaming giant HBO Max said it was temporarily removing Oscar-winning film “Gone with the Wind.”

Among other new rules, the film academy will have 10 best picture contenders annually to provide more films with an opportunity to bag the industry’s most prestigious prize.

Additionally they are establishing an Inclusion Advisory Committee for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and arranging forums for members and the public for "conversations about race, ethnicity, history, opportunity, and the art of filmmaking."

