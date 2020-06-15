Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said according to the ministry of science calendar Eidul Azha 2020 will be held on Friday (31 July).

The minister said that the calendar has been prepared by the ministry of science and technology. The moon of Zil Hajj will be sighted on July 21 in Karachi and nearby cities.

وزارت @MinistryofST کے کیلنڈر کے مطابق عید الضحیٰ 31جولائ 2020 بروز جمعہ ہو گی، 21 جولائ کو ذیاالحج کا چاند کراچی اور اس کے ارد گرد علاقوں میں دوربین سے واضع طور پر اور کئ علاقوں میں آنکھ سے بھی دیکھا جا سکے گا۔ چاند کی لوکیشن کیلئےآپ“رویت”ایپ بھی استعمال کرسکتے ہیں ۔ #EID — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2020

Fawad shared this news and 'The Ruet' link onTwitter on Monday.