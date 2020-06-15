Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said according to the ministry of science calendar Eidul Azha 2020 will be held on Friday (31 July).

The minister said that the calendar has been prepared by the ministry of science and technology. The moon of Zil Hajj will be sighted on July 21 in Karachi and nearby cities.

Fawad shared this news and 'The Ruet' link onTwitter on Monday.

  

More From This Category
Pakistani police arrest two Indian high ...
05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to ...
04:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Punjab unveils Rs2.22 trillion budget
04:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sixth PIA flight with stranded Pakistanis in US ...
04:02 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts ...
03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
These areas in Lahore to undergo complete ...
03:20 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
03:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr