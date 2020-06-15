Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said according to the ministry of science calendar Eidul Azha 2020 will be held on Friday (31 July).
The minister said that the calendar has been prepared by the ministry of science and technology. The moon of Zil Hajj will be sighted on July 21 in Karachi and nearby cities.
وزارت @MinistryofST کے کیلنڈر کے مطابق عید الضحیٰ 31جولائ 2020 بروز جمعہ ہو گی، 21 جولائ کو ذیاالحج کا چاند کراچی اور اس کے ارد گرد علاقوں میں دوربین سے واضع طور پر اور کئ علاقوں میں آنکھ سے بھی دیکھا جا سکے گا۔ چاند کی لوکیشن کیلئےآپ“رویت”ایپ بھی استعمال کرسکتے ہیں ۔ #EID— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2020
Fawad shared this news and 'The Ruet' link onTwitter on Monday.
- Pakistani police arrest two Indian high commission employees05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 146,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,751 confirmed ...05:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- PCB unveils ambitious 5-year strategy for cricket05:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- UN Rights Council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence05:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Russia jails US ex-marine in spy trial04:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan, Zulfi Bukhari considered as South Asia’s Best Dressed ...03:17 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Khairan Soniya: Falak Shabir releases new track about love & ...02:14 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020