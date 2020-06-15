FIA ordered to register case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie
Web Desk
12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
FIA ordered to register case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie
Share

ISLAMABAD – An additional district and sessions court on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency to register a case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie who has levelled harassment allegations against the top PPP leadership a few days ago.

ASJ Judge Jahangir Awan has ordered the FIA to registerer an FIR on the petition of PPP Islamabad President Shakeel Abbasi.

FIA ordered to register case against US blogger ... 12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

ISLAMABAD – An additional district and sessions court on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency to ...

Awan had filed a petition stating that Ritchie had made baseless allegations against ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a case should be registered against her.

During Saturday’s hearing, Ritchie’s lawyer had asked the court not to file the case.

Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie ... 08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik has vehemently denied the rape allegation against him by Cythnia ...

The FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had requested the court to dismiss the plea against the US blogger.

Ritchie had claimed that former interior minister Rahman Malik raped her while Ex-health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin had also abused her. Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani shook hands with him while he was in the Presidency.

More From This Category
Pakistani police arrest two Indian high ...
05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to ...
04:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Punjab unveils Rs2.22 trillion budget
04:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sixth PIA flight with stranded Pakistanis in US ...
04:02 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts ...
03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
These areas in Lahore to undergo complete ...
03:20 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
03:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr