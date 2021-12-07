Hira Mani's latest adorable video with son Ibrahim wins hearts
05:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Hira Mani's latest adorable video with son Ibrahim wins hearts
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost elegance.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shares an amazing bond with her sons and often drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handle.

This time around, the DoBol actress gave a sneak-peek into motherhood and the mother-son bond.  Hira's personality traits have definitely been inherited by her son Ibrahim as he proves to be equally talented yet charming in the latest video.

Needless to say, Hira's little one definitely impresses the fans despite his mother's affectionate smooches and seriously addresses the audience.

Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.

