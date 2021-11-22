Hira Mani's hilarious Batman video breaks the internet
The Dobol star Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment vicinity and her stellar performance has proved that she is a star performer at heart.
The 32-year-old has got her admirers fixated on her hilarious escapades and this time around, the adorable mother-son are back with their humorous antics.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ghalati star posted a short clip with her son Ibrahim where her little son plays superhero games and channels the iconic Batman.
"Kion kay main Batman ki ammi. (Because I am Batman's mother)", she captioned.
Dressed in a spooky black Batman costume, Hira's son Ibrahim looks super adorable as he excitedly plays with his superstar mother.
The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is the ultimate superwoman of Pakistan's entertainment vicinity who juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.
Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.
