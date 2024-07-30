This Indian airline offers free Wi-Fi on flights but for limited time

NEW DELHI - Passengers flying internationally with Indian airline Vistara can now enjoy free Wi-Fi onboard though for a limited time, the airline announced on Saturday.
This service is available on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft and would be provided to the passengers for 20 minutes.
The complimentary Wi-Fi allows passengers in all cabins to stay connected and provides an easy way to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit or debit cards.
"The service allows customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi services during the active session," Vistara stated.
"We believe this value addition will make the Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless for our customers," said a Vistara spokesperson.
Moreover, Vistara's internet connectivity plan includes a free chat facility for all Club Vistara members across all tiers and cabins for the entire flight.
It bears mentioning that wifi onboard airlines is not a unique feature; however, the feature is unique in the sense that Vistara is the first Indian carrier to offer such a service as per media reports.
Recently, Turkish Airlines announced that it was planning to offer free, unlimited Wi-Fi on all its flights worldwide, in what could be a remarkable feat for the airline as well as the passengers.
This service will start by the end of 2025 and will be available within two years as per the updates available.
The airline will upgrade its current planes with the latest in-flight connectivity technology, ensuring that every Turkish Airlines plane has Wi-Fi for the facilitation of the passengers on board.
Turkish Airlines is negotiating with local and international suppliers to help make this happen and soon the dream would turn into a reality.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
