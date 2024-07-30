PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, made billions

Capacity payments or the money paid to independent power producers (IPPs) is the most discussed issue in the media and the society these days in Pakistan. The question is who owns these IPPs? According to Pakistan’s senior most news anchor Hamir Mir, the government owns 52 percent of these IPPs while 48 percent are owned by private investors.
Mir claims that the total number of IPPs working in Pakistan is 100 and 51 of these are owned by private companies and groups. Seven of these IPPs are owned by the influential politicians while 18 are owned by international companies from China, Singapore and Norway.
According to Mir’s report, the Mian Mansha Group owns four IPPs and they have been paid Rs4 billion in capacity payments. Abdul Razzaq Dawood’s Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) too owns a power plant in Pakistan. The power plant produced 4 percent power last year and it was paid Rs6.88 billion in the name of capacity charges.
Nadeem Babar has partnership in an IPP with Orient Power Project owner Mahmood Group. The company produced 32 percent power and it was paid Rs.5.80 billion capacity charges.
Jahangir Khan Tareen owns two IPPs. JDW Sugar Mills Unit 2 was paid Rs1.9 billion and JDW Unit 3 was paid Rs77 crore in the name of capacity charges last year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz owns the Chiniot Power Limited IPP, which produced 33 percent power last year and it was paid Rs1.55 billion in the name of capacity charges.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
