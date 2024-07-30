Search

PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, made billions

Web Desk
08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
Capacity payments made to IPPs in Pakistan
Source: File photo

Capacity payments or the money paid to independent power producers (IPPs) is the most discussed issue in the media and the society these days in Pakistan. The question is who owns these IPPs? According to Pakistan’s senior most news anchor Hamir Mir, the government owns 52 percent of these IPPs while 48 percent are owned by private investors.

Mir claims that the total number of IPPs working in Pakistan is 100 and 51 of these are owned by private companies and groups. Seven of these IPPs are owned by the influential politicians while 18 are owned by international companies from China, Singapore and Norway. 

According to Mir’s report, the Mian Mansha Group owns four IPPs and they have been paid Rs4 billion in capacity payments. Abdul Razzaq Dawood’s Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) too owns a power plant in Pakistan. The power plant produced 4 percent power last year and it was paid Rs6.88 billion in the name of capacity charges. 

Nadeem Babar has partnership in an IPP with Orient Power Project owner Mahmood Group. The company produced 32 percent power and it was paid Rs.5.80 billion capacity charges. 

Jahangir Khan Tareen owns two IPPs. JDW Sugar Mills Unit 2 was paid Rs1.9 billion and JDW Unit 3 was paid Rs77 crore in the name of capacity charges last year. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz owns the Chiniot Power Limited IPP, which produced 33 percent power last year and it was paid Rs1.55 billion in the name of capacity charges. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, ...

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

06:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Karachi faces new electricity price hike as K-Electric seeks Rs5.45 ...

05:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit ...

05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

UN vehicle attacked by gunmen in Pakistan

Most viewed

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Waqar Younis to share PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's burden

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: