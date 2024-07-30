Waqar Younis to share PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's burden

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to appoint former veteran cricketer Waqar Younis to share his responsibilities within the board, according to reports.

Reports suggest Younis will oversee cricket-related affairs, while PCB chief Naqvi, who also serves as the country's interior minister, will concentrate on administrative matters. This includes preparations for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is scheduled to host in February and March next year.

Younis is expected to take on a decision-making role, giving him the authority to handle various matters related to international and domestic cricket, the selection committee, and the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players.

As per the PCB Constitution of 2014, the chairman has the authority to delegate his powers to others, which is how Younis will be granted the power to make team-related decisions.

Naqvi's vision involves incorporating senior cricketers into key aspects of the sport. Earlier this month, he met with over two dozen former and current Pakistani cricketers to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

During the meeting, Naqvi committed to implementing several suggestions made by the cricketers, promising to prioritize five or six key areas. Following a suggestion from former Test cricketer Yasir Hameed, Naqvi announced plans to establish cricket academies in Islamabad and Peshawar and to improve the quality of the grounds.

He also emphasized the importance of four-day cricket, the need for enhanced education for coaches, and the hiring of qualified coaching staff. Additionally, he mentioned that five domestic teams would be formed, each with its own coach and mentor.