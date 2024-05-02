Search

Schools in Saudi Arabia closed as heavy rains flood roads

01:43 PM | 2 May, 2024
Schools in Saudi Arabia closed as heavy rains flood roads
RIYADH – Schools in various areas of Saudi Arabia, including capital region Riyadh, were closed on Wednesday as the country was shattered by heavy rains and storms.

The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education, in a statement, said the decision has been taken after reviewing the reports received from the National Center of Meteorology and in the interest of everyone’s safety.”

It said that schools would switch to remote learning using the Madrasati and other e-learning platforms as roads are flooded with rain water amid forecast of more downpour on Friday.

Unaizah, a city in the central region of Qassim, received record rainfall on Tuesday night, forcing the authorities to close the schools in the region.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense on Wednesday also issued instructions for safety of the people as the Arab country braces for more rains

“The Civil Defense calls for caution … due to the inclement weather situation witnessed in Qassim, Baha, Northern Borders, Jouf, Jazan, Asir, Makkah, Madinah and Riyadh regions,” it said.

It has asked the people to avoid unnecessary travel and keep distance from valleys and waterlogged areas.

The National Center of Meteorology predicted on Monday that moderate to heavy rains would hit various parts of the country through Friday.

