Increase in salaries of govt employees including armed forces personnel notified 

ISLAMABAD – The Finance Division has notified an increase in salaries of government employees for the fiscal year 2024-25.

An office memorandum issued by Division said the President has sanctioned an Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024 to all federal government employees i.e. armed forces personnel, civil armed forces, and civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

Under the Adhoc Relief, the salaries of Grade 1 to 16 employees have been increased by 25 percent of the running basic pay, while Grade 17 to 22 employees were give a 20 percent increase in running basic pay.

The amount of Adhoc Relief Allowance will be subject to Income Tax. It will be admissible during leave and the entire period of LPR except during extraordinary leave, the memorandum said.

It will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of Pension/Gratuity and recovery of House Rent. It will also not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has also approved the 15 percent increase in salaries of the retired government employees.