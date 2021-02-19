PM Imran in Ghazi Barotha to inaugurate Spring Tree Plantation campaign (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Attock on a brief visit where he will launch the spring plantation drive.

The premier will launch the Spring Tree Plantation campaign under the Ten billion tree tsunami project. Khan will also inaugurate a cricket ground in Ghazi Barotha.

#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI attends Spring Tree Plantation campaign ceremony under ten billion tree tsunami in Ghazi Barotha https://t.co/Je8Wt8yHBG — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 19, 2021

He will visit Namal University Mianwali and hold meetings with donors. Inauguration of the Sports City in Mianwali will also take place today.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج دس بلین ٹری سونامی پروگرام کے تسلسل میں میانوالی اور غازی بروتھا میں موسم بہار کی شجرکاری مہم کا پودے لگا کر آغاز کریں گے اور خطاب کریں گے۔#10BillionTreeTsunami #Plant4Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Y14LA1jX8b — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 19, 2021

Security has beefed up in the region while administrative officers rushed to cleanliness drive ahead of the PM’s visit.