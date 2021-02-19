PM Imran in Ghazi Barotha to inaugurate Spring Tree Plantation campaign (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
PM Imran in Ghazi Barotha to inaugurate Spring Tree Plantation campaign (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Attock on a brief visit where he will launch the spring plantation drive.

The premier will launch the Spring Tree Plantation campaign under the Ten billion tree tsunami project. Khan will also inaugurate a cricket ground in Ghazi Barotha.

He will visit Namal University Mianwali and hold meetings with donors. Inauguration of the Sports City in Mianwali will also take place today.

Security has beefed up in the region while administrative officers rushed to cleanliness drive ahead of the PM’s visit.

