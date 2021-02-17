PM Imran inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021
11:59 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 under a ten billion tree tsunami and the first-ever Miyawaki urban forest in the federal capital.

After the successful inauguration of Miyawaki Forest, it would be replicated at twenty other sites in the federal capital.

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' - Sajal Ali and Jemima Goldsmith keep fans updated
01:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

