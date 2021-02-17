PM Imran inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 under a ten billion tree tsunami and the first-ever Miyawaki urban forest in the federal capital.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will inaugurate Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and the first ever Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad today.
After the successful inauguration of Miyawaki Forest, it would be replicated at 20 other sites in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/8rxUXJCrCR— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2021
After the successful inauguration of Miyawaki Forest, it would be replicated at twenty other sites in the federal capital.
