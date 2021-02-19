PPP's 'conspiracy'? – PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh kills 4-feet-snake during custody

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday claimed that he has killed a four-feet-long snake during custody in Karachi.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Sheikh said that the venomous snake was let loose in his room under a 'attempt to murder' but he killed it instead.

A spokesman for the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly also confirmed about the limbless reptile, he said a poisonous snake turned out in the room of Hakeem Adil Sheikh which was pinpointed by a servant who went there to deliver breakfast. Sheikh killed the serpent by himself, he added.

He also raised concerns about the safety of PTI leader. Conspiracies are being hatched against Sheikh as police blindly follow provincial capital. Sindh government would be held responsible if anything happened to Haleem Adil, he further added.

Additional IGP Memon telephoned DIG CIA Arif Hanif and inquired after the ‘sneaky matter’. He directed the Arif Hanif to look into the matter and submit the report at earliest.

The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly and other accused have appeared before the court today.

In a case pertaining to the aerial firing and creating disruption amid by-elections in PS-88, Sheikh has sent to jail on judicial remand till February 25.

During the hearing, the prosecutor alleged that accused had attempted to intervene during the voting process. The prosecutor also sought remand of Haleem Adil till March 3.

On the other hand, the counsels representing the accused mentioned the recovery of a deadly snake from the room of Sheikh. The counsel argued that the case is of a political nature.