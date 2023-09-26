UAE exploring visa-free travel for Gulf nations in major reform

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exploring plans for a liberal visa system that would simplify travel for residents to neighboring Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia.
According to Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri who spoke at a conference in Abu Dhabi, the visa system will enable Gulf Cooperation Council residents to enjoy unrestricted travel across member countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“Hopefully, we are going to see something around a pan-GCC visa, which will allow easier mobility of people within the GCC. A resident of Saudi (Arabia), for instance, can enter the UAE and vice versa. I think that’s where we see the future of GCC tourism,” he said at the Future Hospitality Summit.
The minister also commented on the vast tourism and hospitality sector infrastructure established in the emirates which ensures that when such a system is implemented the country will be ready for it.
“The UAE has built an infrastructure to really accommodate all these types of tourism over the years,” he explained and hastened to add that the growth has always been organic.
Commenting on the infrastructure development projects being taken up by countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the minister said competition makes people innovate.
The Gulf Cooperation Council is made up of six countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. The countries share regional goals related to prosperity and development but are sometimes at opposite ends of the aisle as well.
Earlier in May, Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism in Bahrain confirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries were exploring the option to launch a ‘Schengen-style” visa for tourists which will make it easier for visitors to enter into the countries and spend vacations there.
Speaking during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, she said that the unified visa system could be happening very soon.
“We targeted 8.3 million tourists for 2022 but achieved 9.9 million visitors because we co-promoted Bahrain along with the UAE and other GCC markets. It resulted in an increased number of tourists. When we co-promoted at a unified destination through 100-plus tour operators, the footfall also increased and the diversity of nationalities of tourists also increased,” she said.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.