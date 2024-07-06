‘Awam Pakistan’ – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail launch political party to change system

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday launched their own political party “Awam Pakistan” with an aim to change the system.

The launching ceremony was attended by former governor of KP, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, former health minister Dr Zafar Mirza, ex-provincial minister Zaeem Qadra and other politicians.

The newly formed party has also announced its slogan “Badlain ge Nizam (Change the System)” while party flag features blue and green colours.

A member of the organising committee told media that intra-party elections of Awam Pakistan were held on June 19 when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected convener and Miftah Ismail secretary.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and other leaders have been working on this project since leaving their respective parties in 2022 and 2023 due to policy disagreements.

Prior to this, they formed the Political Mavericks group, which conducgted nationwide seminars under the banner of "Reimagining Pakistan" in 2023 to address the country's challenges.