Search

Technology

Meta drives conversations on responsible content creation with the Pakistani Facebook community

03:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
Meta drives conversations on responsible content creation with the Pakistani Facebook community

KARACHI – Meta has collaborated with Ali Gul Pir - Pakistani content creator and comedian - to host a four-episode weekly podcast #CreatewithCare. It has been designed to foster candid conversations with the Facebook community about building connections for positive experiences and creating content thoughtfully.

The last episode of the podcast was recorded live at a Meet & Greet event that Meta hosted at Avari Towers Karachi on Sunday, June 29. Content creators, Amtul Baweja and Mansoor Qureshi participated as guests and discussed the importance of sharing with care online. 

Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Meta’s Head of Safety Policy for South Asia, joined the conversation and discussed tools that are accessible to Facebook users to keep themselves safe on the platform. She said, “At Meta, we want people to have safe, positive experiences online. We provide tools and resources to help them enjoy their time on our platforms while staying safe and away from harmful content and unwanted contact.”

At Facebook, people can explore the things that matter to them and connect with people who share their interests. The event in Karachi is part of Meta's initiative to connect with the Facebook community in Pakistan. It was attended by content creators, Facebook Group admins, digital publications and small business owners who started their journeys on Facebook. 

Check out Ali Gul Pir’s podcast #CreatewithCare podcast in collaboration with Facebook: Episode 1, 2, 3 and 4. 

Technology

03:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Meta drives conversations on responsible content creation with the ...

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

10:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Pakistan clarifies reports regarding suspension of internet services, ...

10:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Robot commits suicide in South Korea

04:16 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Fatima Fertilizer, JazzCash Sign MoU to Pioneer Digitalization of ...

08:15 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

realme introduces comprehensive Screen Care Protection for 12 Series

Advertisement

Latest

05:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Bahawalpur doctor briefly detained for refusing anti-polio drops to child

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: