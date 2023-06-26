Hajj 2023: 160,000 'aspiring' pilgrims returned by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Security forces in Saudi Arabia confirmed turning back about 160,000 residents who wanted to perform Hajj.
They were sent back from the check points as they did not have a permit for Hajj; 83 fake Hajj campaigns were also busted as part of the operation launched by the authorities.
Addressing a press conference, Director of Public Security and Head of the Hajj Security Committee Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami also confirmed that over 5,800 violators of residence and work regulations were arrested in Makkah.
During his media interaction on Friday, he stressed that security officers do not face any challenge in Hajj due to full readiness and intensified presence in the field.
He cited security plans approved by the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Hajj, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, as being the reason for maintaining order.
“The general plan for the tasks and responsibilities of public security officers in Hajj, which included raising full readiness to confront everything that affects the breach of security or order and prevent all actions affecting the security and safety of the guests of God.”
Meanwhile, the Commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security Major General Mohammed Al-Amri said the emergency forces are stationed not only in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites but also in other locations to maintain public security, Saudi Gazette reported.
It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.