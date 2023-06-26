Hajj 2023: 160,000 'aspiring' pilgrims returned by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Security forces in Saudi Arabia confirmed turning back about 160,000 residents who wanted to perform Hajj.

They were sent back from the check points as they did not have a permit for Hajj; 83 fake Hajj campaigns were also busted as part of the operation launched by the authorities.

Addressing a press conference, Director of Public Security and Head of the Hajj Security Committee Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami also confirmed that over 5,800 violators of residence and work regulations were arrested in Makkah.

During his media interaction on Friday, he stressed that security officers do not face any challenge in Hajj due to full readiness and intensified presence in the field.

He cited security plans approved by the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Hajj, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, as being the reason for maintaining order.

“The general plan for the tasks and responsibilities of public security officers in Hajj, which included raising full readiness to confront everything that affects the breach of security or order and prevent all actions affecting the security and safety of the guests of God.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security Major General Mohammed Al-Amri said the emergency forces are stationed not only in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites but also in other locations to maintain public security, Saudi Gazette reported.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.