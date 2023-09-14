Citizens from this country can now visit Thailand visa free: Details inside

BANGKOK - World famous tourist hotspot, Thailand has announced to waive visa requirements for citizens from China in a bid to revive the economy.

The kingdom's newly formed cabinet announced on Wednesday that Chinese tourists will enjoy visa-free entry to the country from the end of September under a temporary scheme.

Under the existing arrangement, Chinese can apply for a visa on arrival but they need travel insurance, hotel bookings, and proof of funds for a maximum stay of 15 days.

Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin’s new government has now approved the Visa Free policy, which will allow tourists from Kazakhstan and China to enter Thailand freely from September 25 through the end of February 2024.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, around 1.4 million Chinese tourists visited the country in the first six months of this year and the government was expecting a drop in the arrivals against the expected initial target of 5 million.

Thailand´s vital tourism sector contributes almost 20 percent of to GDP but has faced challenges in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Thailand experienced a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, with only 274,000 visitors due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Thailand welcomed approximately 11 million Chinese tourists in 2019.

The government earlier said that overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May, compared with 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

Thailand's tourism sector plays a significant role in the country's economy, and the strong growth experienced in the first quarter has exceeded expectations. The rebound in tourism activity has had a positive impact on employment generation.

The Asian country is a top tourism destination when it comes to spots for holidaygoers and globetrotters and is loved by all those wishing to explore its distinct culture, cuisines, history and nightlife.

Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats.