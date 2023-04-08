Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

DUBAI - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have updated the entry permit fees for those who seek the emirate's most sought after 10-year Golden Visa.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has revised the cost of the six-month entry permit to Dh1,250.
The charges include Dh1,000 for issuance fee, Dh100 as application fee, Dh100 for smart services, Dh28 for electronic services, and Dh22 for ICP, Al Khaleej reported.
It is to be highlighted that multiple documents including including passport, a coloured photograph, and proof of eligibility must be submitted along with the application.
UAE Golden Visa grants 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, who pass certain eligibility benchmark.
The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.
The UAE Golden Visa seems to have put the emirate in the spotlight as demand for it is rising with each passing day. The Golden Visa is one of its kind as its benefits extend to immediate family members.
Under the Golden Visa, children can be sponsored by a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25 (previously the age cap was 18 years) with no age limit for unmarried daughters.
Moreover, the Golden Visa is also attracting workers from across the world because children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.
First implemented in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa residency programme enables expats to live, work, and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.24
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.