Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

DUBAI - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have updated the entry permit fees for those who seek the emirate's most sought after 10-year Golden Visa.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has revised the cost of the six-month entry permit to Dh1,250.

The charges include Dh1,000 for issuance fee, Dh100 as application fee, Dh100 for smart services, Dh28 for electronic services, and Dh22 for ICP, Al Khaleej reported.

It is to be highlighted that multiple documents including including passport, a coloured photograph, and proof of eligibility must be submitted along with the application.

UAE Golden Visa grants 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, who pass certain eligibility benchmark.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.

The UAE Golden Visa seems to have put the emirate in the spotlight as demand for it is rising with each passing day. The Golden Visa is one of its kind as its benefits extend to immediate family members.

Under the Golden Visa, children can be sponsored by a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25 (previously the age cap was 18 years) with no age limit for unmarried daughters.

Moreover, the Golden Visa is also attracting workers from across the world because children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.

First implemented in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa residency programme enables expats to live, work, and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.