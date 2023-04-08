Search

Immigration

Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

Web Desk 05:41 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

DUBAI - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have updated the entry permit fees for those who seek the emirate's most sought after 10-year Golden Visa.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has revised the cost of the six-month entry permit to Dh1,250.

The charges include Dh1,000 for issuance fee, Dh100 as application fee, Dh100 for smart services, Dh28 for electronic services, and Dh22 for ICP, Al Khaleej reported.

It is to be highlighted that multiple documents including including passport, a coloured photograph, and proof of eligibility must be submitted along with the application.

UAE Golden Visa grants 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, who pass certain eligibility benchmark.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.

The UAE Golden Visa seems to have put the emirate in the spotlight as demand for it is rising with each passing day.  The Golden Visa is one of its kind as its benefits extend to immediate family members. 

Under the Golden Visa, children can be sponsored by a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25 (previously the age cap was 18 years) with no age limit for unmarried daughters. 

Moreover, the Golden Visa is also attracting workers from across the world because children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.

First implemented in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa residency programme enables expats to live, work, and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

'Isolate on return,' UAE asks travelers coming from these two countries

07:17 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Switzerland is relaxing work permit procedures for non EU citizens

11:38 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Aliens Act amendments: Here's detailed guide on immigrating to Denmark under fresh rules

10:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

What is the cost of Saudi Arabia's visa? Here's a detailed guide!

08:40 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

London City Airport eases 100-ml liquid, electronics rules; Here's what will change

11:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

UAE Residency Visa holders can travel to 15 countries using visa on arrival option; Here's the list

07:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This Pakistani airport has been shut for night flights

07:48 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th April 2023

09:16 AM | 8 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.24 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: