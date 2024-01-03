Search

Effortless Chic: Embrace Vibrant Hues with Ideas Ready-to-Wear Collection

Web Desk
04:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
In the dynamic world of fashion, where trends come and go, Women pret by Ideas stands out as a beacon of timeless style and sophistication. No more scrambling for tailors or waiting weeks for the perfect look – Ideas has got you covered with gorgeous stitched dresses and trousers, bursting with vibrancy and ready to become your instant fashion go-to.

Effortless Chic: Ready-to-Wear Elegance

Ideas Pret's collection is a celebration of bold and beautiful designs. The emphasis on ready-to-wear options ensures that fashion enthusiasts can effortlessly incorporate these stunning pieces into their daily wardrobe, eliminating the need for tedious alterations or customizations.

Cuts, Fabrics, and Color Palette

The collection features various cuts and styles, from the versatile Embroidered Kurtis to the chic 2-pieces and sophisticated Trouser for women. The embroidered and printed styles add a touch of artistic flair to each piece. The cuts are carefully curated to flatter diverse body types, ensuring that every woman feels confident and comfortable in Ideas' creations.

Think twirling in a symphony of fuchsia and emerald, like the dazzling digital printed khaddar suit IPW-23-88. Or picture yourself captivating every gaze in a fiery orange and cerulean blue masterpiece, the digital printed khaddar suit IPW-23-94. Each piece is crafted from super-soft khaddar, draped to perfection for both comfort and elegance.

But the vibrancy doesn't stop there! Get ready to be wowed by stunning kurtis like the yarn dyed embellished shirt GLW-23-90, where intricate threadwork dances across jewel-toned fabrics. For serious regal vibes, slip into the dyed jacquard embellished shirt GLW-23-51, where luxurious jacquard meets shimmering embellishments. These aren't just clothes – they're confidence boosters waiting to make you feel like the queen you are.

The beauty of Ideas Pret lies in its versatility. Take those printed kurtis, for example. Pair them with the chic cambric embroidered bottom WGK-TRS-DE-349 for a modern take on tradition. Or, rock a sleek kurta-trouser combo from Ideas' extensive collection for a polished office look.

Accessorizing these outfits is a breeze, as the vibrant colors provide a perfect canvas for experimenting with statement jewelry and accessories. Whether you choose to keep it minimal or go all out with bold accessories, the Ideas women clothing offers a myriad of possibilities for expressing your unique style.

So go ahead, unleash your inner color queen! Explore Ideas online haven and discover your next fashion masterpiece. Remember, they offer a flat shipping rate of PKR 99 across Pakistan, so indulging in vibrant style has never been easier. And if something doesn't quite fit right, Ideas' 30-day worry-free exchange policy ensures you always get the perfect look.

Step into a world of color, confidence, and effortless chic with Ideas ready to wear. Ditch the drab and embrace the fab – paint your own vibrant masterpiece!

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

