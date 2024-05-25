Who is Arqam Al-Hadeed, a UK medical student who was given Pride of Pakistan award?

A UK student's dedication to human rights has made him the only international winner at this year's Pride of Pakistan awards.

Arqam Al-Hadeed, who lives in Sunderland, traveled to Islamabad for the ceremony after judges acknowledged his "journey from humble beginnings to global prominence."

The medical student was praised for his commitment to advocating for Kashmiri rights and campaigning against knife crime.

At 23 years old, Arqam hopes to inspire young people by showing them that "there is no limit to dreams."

Arqam, who moved to the UK as a child, was a youth MP who used his position to campaign for important causes in his community.

He became a passionate anti-knife campaigner after witnessing the fatal stabbing of a child in his neighborhood.

Drawing from his own experiences, the University of Sunderland student is also dedicated to promoting the rights of Kashmiri people and improving access to the medical profession.

His work has had a "profound impact on the youth of Pakistan," according to a spokesman for the country's High Commission.

The spokesman said the Pride of Pakistan title is given to individuals whose achievements strongly align with the nation's values and goals.

"Arqam's remarkable journey shows his strong spirit and commitment to social justice," he added.

"His rise from humble beginnings to global recognition is a powerful inspiration for young Pakistanis, proving that with determination, resilience, and passion, anything is possible.

"Arqam's exceptional contributions have earned him the title of Pride of Pakistan as the only international guest at this year's National Parade."

Arqam said he grew up watching the annual parade with his family, and it was a "big honor" to attend with his parents.

"It was a proud moment for me to have my work recognized," he said.

"But I don't work for awards. My campaigning is about human rights, and being recognized like this shows it is making a difference.

"I hope it encourages other young people to stand up for issues they care about."