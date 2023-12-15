Hira Mani and Usama Khan join the cast of “Sun Mere Dil” alongside Wahaj and Maya

Brace yourselves for an exciting addition to the star-studded cast of the upcoming drama serial, "Sun Mere Dil." The dynamic duo of Hira Mani and Usama Khan will be gracing the screen alongside the already stellar lineup of Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali

Produced by the renowned 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is penned by the prolific Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and skillfully directed by Haseeb Hassan.

While there isn't a lot of information about the plot of the release date, it is estimated that the much-anticipated drama is slated to grace our screens in early 2024.

On the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently seen in Mein. Maya Ali was last seen in Yunhi. On the other hand, Usama Khan was seen in Doara and Agar while Mani has recently been starring on Express TV's Meher Mah alongside Affan Waheed.