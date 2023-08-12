Search

President Alvi approves appointment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM

Web Desk 04:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday granted his approval for the designation of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 224 (1) A of the Constitution.

Earlier today, the selection of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the interim Prime Minister received consensus following discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister’s office reported that both the prime minister and the opposition leader jointly endorsed the recommendation and submitted it to President Arif Alvi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Opposition Leader for his cooperation during the consultation process for nominating the caretaker Prime Minister.

Subsequently, addressing the media, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz revealed that the proposal for Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s appointment came from him, and it was accepted by the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that the key objective was to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister from a smaller province, who possesses a non-controversial demeanor. Raja Riaz noted that this decision also aimed to alleviate any sense of deprivation felt by smaller provinces.

Responding to inquiries, Raja Riaz stated that the swearing-in of the caretaker Prime Minister is anticipated to take place tomorrow.

Regarding the composition of the caretaker cabinet, he explained that no discussions on the matter were held today, as it falls under the prerogative of the caretaker Prime Minister to finalize the members of the cabinet.

