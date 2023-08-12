Pakistan women’s captain Maria Khan makes it to Saudi women's football club

KARACHI – Pakistan women's captain Maria Khan, who raked in accolades for her performance in the four-nation cup in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khobar, now makes it to the Women's Premier League's Eastern Flames FC.
The Women's Premier League's Eastern Flames FC club announced Khan’s inclusion as the seasoned footballer was roped in to strengthen the first women's team for the league.
Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC…The Club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women's premier league this season, a post in Arabic on Twitter, now X, said.
Meanwhile, Pakistani footballers pinned hope that exposure to international clubs would boost more opportunities for Pakistani talent.
She mentioned that it will create further opportunities for Pakistani athletes and their talent.
Previously, Maria represented WAPDA at the national level. Only a few people know that Maria belonged to Khans of Nawakille – the world’s greatest sporting family who have an international footballer among its ranks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
