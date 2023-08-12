Pakistan women’s captain Maria Khan makes it to Saudi women's football club

KARACHI – Pakistan women's captain Maria Khan, who raked in accolades for her performance in the four-nation cup in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khobar, now makes it to the Women's Premier League's Eastern Flames FC.

The Women's Premier League's Eastern Flames FC club announced Khan’s inclusion as the seasoned footballer was roped in to strengthen the first women's team for the league.

Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC…The Club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women's premier league this season, a post in Arabic on Twitter, now X, said.

تنضم ماريا خان الى صفوف نادي شعلة الشرقية ????



تعاقد إدارة النادي مع اول المحترفات الاجانب ، لتدعيم صفوف الفريق الاول لكرة القدم سيدات في الدوري الممتاز للسيدات لهذا الموسم ????



ماريا خان هي كابتن المنتخب الباكستاني ????????#ماريا_خان#شعلة_الشرقية #فخر_الشرقية #كرة_القدم_النسائية pic.twitter.com/yrEpHyUmaR — نادي شعلة الشرقية (@EasternFlamesFC) August 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistani footballers pinned hope that exposure to international clubs would boost more opportunities for Pakistani talent.

She mentioned that it will create further opportunities for Pakistani athletes and their talent.

Previously, Maria represented WAPDA at the national level. Only a few people know that Maria belonged to Khans of Nawakille – the world’s greatest sporting family who have an international footballer among its ranks.