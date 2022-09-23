PMC announces revised schedule for MDCAT test

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued fresh schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country.

PMC President Dr Noushad Sheikh said that admission test for all public and private medical universities and colleges would take place on November 13 or 20 under the uniform policy.

He told media that final date will be announced soon, adding that MDCAT will be held at one time across the country.

Sheikh said that aspirates with 60 percent marks in intermediate will be eligible to take the test, adding that earlier it was 65%.

He said that students applying for medical will have to get 55% marks in the test while aspirants for admission in dental field are required to score 45% to secure admission.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the MDCAT test had been delayed due to devastating floods in the country.