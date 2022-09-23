Up to 15% discount on Payment of Token Tax, 5% discount on Property Tax via e-Pay Punjab

06:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – An additional discount has been offered to the citizens of Punjab for the payment of token taxes and property taxes if they avail the service via e-Pay Punjab, an online system developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and Punjab Excise & Taxation Department.

The citizens of Punjab can avail 15% discount on motor vehicle token tax payment while 5% discount will be given on the payment of property tax through e-Pay Punjab till September 30. The e-Pay Punjab mobile application can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

It is pertinent to mention here that two million transactions have been made for payment of token taxes while 0.7 million for property tax through e-Pay Punjab.

