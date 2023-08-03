Search

Technology

YouTube Premium launched in Pakistan 

04:08 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – YouTube, the widely popular video-sharing platform, has announced the launch of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in Pakistan to provide Pakistanis viewers with new experiences.

Farhan Qureshi, a representative of Google for South Asian region, shared the development on LinkedIn. He highlighted that in Pakistan, over 400 channels have over one million subscribers, which is an increase of over 35%, year over year, while over 6,000 channels have over 100K subscribers, an increase of over 30%, year over year. These are quite impressive numbers. 

“I am excited for YouTube to be part of this fast growing ecosystem and to continue our partnership with the Pakistani creative industry and support more Pakistani artists to grow their audience with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music,” he said.

Subscription Packages 

YouTube Premium is available from Rs479 per month and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium while offering an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for millions of YouTube videos. 

Viewers can also sign up for Premium Family Plan, available from Rs899, which allows them to share their Premium membership with up to 5 other members of their household. 

YouTube Music Premium is available from Rs299 and offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music. Music Premium Family Plan is available from Rs479.

Eligible users can get a special introductory offer of 1 month free for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. 

