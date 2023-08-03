YouTube Premium launched in Pakistan 

LAHORE – YouTube, the widely popular video-sharing platform, has announced the launch of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in Pakistan to provide Pakistanis viewers with new experiences.
Farhan Qureshi, a representative of Google for South Asian region, shared the development on LinkedIn. He highlighted that in Pakistan, over 400 channels have over one million subscribers, which is an increase of over 35%, year over year, while over 6,000 channels have over 100K subscribers, an increase of over 30%, year over year. These are quite impressive numbers.
“I am excited for YouTube to be part of this fast growing ecosystem and to continue our partnership with the Pakistani creative industry and support more Pakistani artists to grow their audience with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music,” he said.
Subscription Packages
YouTube Premium is available from Rs479 per month and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium while offering an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for millions of YouTube videos.
Viewers can also sign up for Premium Family Plan, available from Rs899, which allows them to share their Premium membership with up to 5 other members of their household.
YouTube Music Premium is available from Rs299 and offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music. Music Premium Family Plan is available from Rs479.
Eligible users can get a special introductory offer of 1 month free for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
