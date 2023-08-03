PM Shehbaz shrugs off taunts of being ‘establishment’s man’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had never held meetings with the top leaders of the army for persona interests but for the betterment of Pakistan.

“I don’t care about those who tout me as an establishment’s man. The only reason for those meetings was to ensure that the establishment and governments make joint efforts for development of the country,” he said.

The premier made the remarks at the inauguration of the newly-constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project in Islamabad.

He said the project would facilitate commuters and tourists travelling from Rawalpindi Islamabad to Murree, Azad Kashmir and other hilly areas.

PM Shehbaz said the Bhara Kahu bypass project, which has been completed in a period of nine months, would also resolve the long standing issue of traffic jam in the area.

He also stressed on the need of collaboration among all the stakeholders and state institutions for development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier worked hard to extend relief to the people of Pakistan. She said stabilizing Pakistan's economy was not less than a miracle.