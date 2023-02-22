National Men, Women Football teams meet President Alvi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Football Teams of Men and Women, Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik and NC members met with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
President Arif Alvi, while appreciating the performance of the national women's team, who remained runner-up in the Four-Nations Tournament in Saudi Arabia, said that the players should work very hard to make the country proud with their performances.
"Football is very popular in Pakistan. There is a need to adopt international standards for the promotion of this game in the country so that encouragement of footballers should be continued. Links with international partners and public-private partnerships are very important for the uplift of the game in the country.
“Unfortunately, the internal politics of the Pakistan Football Federation affected the performance of the national teams. The FIFA's designated Normalization Committee should step up its efforts to resolve issues related to football matters in the country and I hope that with the help of the Normalization Committee, there will be a clear improvement in the performance of the federation,” the President added.
On the occasion, Chairman Normalization Committee Haroon Ahmed Malik said that more than seven million people play football in Pakistan. “Efforts are being made to improve the system of the federation, and so far about 4600 clubs have been registered from 163 districts of the country.
“The process of document verification and physical scrutiny will be completed in a due course of time. Pakistan Women's team participated in their first international event after 8 years while Men's team played their first international match after 4 years,” Haroon added.
Talking about the upcoming assignments of the team, the NC Chairman said that the men's team will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers and the Women's team will participate in the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
