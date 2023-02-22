Leopard that injured three people in Islamabad came from wild, IWMB tells Senate

ISLAMABAD – A leopard that created panic in housing society in the federal capital after injuring three people was a wild animal, officials have said, rebuffing the reports that it is a pet.

It was confirmed by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) member Waqar Zakaria during his briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change. He said it was suspected the wild animal came from the Sihala forest covered as people have already reported their presence to the department.

He further said that talks are being held with international experts to seek their opinion on releasing the leopard back into its habitat.

Last week, a common leopard entered into Defence House Authority (DHA) in Islamabad and injured three people during hours-long bid to capture it.

Police said the news of the leopard roaming in the residential area brought a lot of people out of their homes and the leopard attacked one person after another, including a woman wildlife officer.

"She survived because she was wearing a protective jacket," police said, adding that the animal then entered a nearby house and it was trapped in the basement.

Three wildlife officials were injured while trying to capture the leopard, which tore the trap apart twice.

Following the incident, the Islamabad police registered a case against an unidentified suspect for domesticating a leopard.

The case was registered at the Sahala police station under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).