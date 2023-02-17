Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani social media users slam Islamabad resident for keeping leopard in DHA

Noor Fatima 10:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Pakistani social media users slam Islamabad resident for keeping leopard in DHA

Domesticating exotic or wild animals is a big no-no. Although millions of people around the world are fond of keeping pets, but safety and well-being of animals should be the prime concern.

In Pakistan, one needs to make sure that safety of people living in their neighbourhood as well as the animals isn't compromised, but many do not seem to understand this.

While people generally don't fancy keeping pets and believe it to be inhumane, there are some who put their entertainment above everything. Most recently, the Pakistani nation saw another case of animal cruelty in Islamabad. 

A resident of DHA had a ‘pet’ leopard, which went on the rampage on Friday afternoon and attacked some people.

Luckily, the big cat has been captured and put in a safe place. However, Pakistani Twitter is pretty angry over this irresponsible behaviour of the Islamabad resident. 

According to media reports, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Capital Development Authority took more than five hours to capture the leopard after tranquilizing it — as a last resort. 

Among those criticising the incident are comedian Ali Gul Pir and artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who lambasted the culprits, and demanded satisfying answers.

Twitterati on the other hand is doing its job; from churning out memes to adding on to Pir and Bhutto's remarks.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first case in Pakistan. Previously, a man domesticated a giraffe at his home.

Wild leopard terrorises Islamabad residents, leaves three injured

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebrities pour in Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones

10:37 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Atiqa Odho calls for screening of Arabic-dubbed Pakistani dramas in Saudi Arabia

07:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Pakistani stars mourn the loss of iconic orator Zia Mohyeddin

12:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

12:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

02:14 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani artists

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Kareena Kapoor opens up about giving her voice to iconic Black Widow

11:19 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: