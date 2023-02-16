Search

Pakistan

Wild leopard terrorises Islamabad residents, leaves three injured

16 Feb, 2023
Source: Social media

A leopard went on the rampage in a private housing scheme in Islamabad on Thursday and injured at least three people.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) confirmed later in the evening that the leopard had been detained.

Police said the news of the leopard roaming in the residential area brought a lot of people out of their homes and the leopard attacked one person after another, including a woman wildlife officer.

"She survived because she was wearing a protective jacket," police said, adding that the animal then entered a nearby house and it was trapped in the basement.

Three wildlife officials were injured while trying to capture the leopard, which tore the trap apart twice.

Numerous people saw the animal and shared photos and videos on social media.

The wildlife management board told the residents to stay away from the place where leopards are present. It said the leopard would be rescued with the help of a trapper and then released into its habitat.

