Ghazala Ansari lauds tournament committee for hosting event in historic manner

LAHORE – Iconic golfer Ghazala Ansari has thanked all the lady golfers who had come together to organize, conduct and participate in the Challenge Cup, saying it was organized in a historic and professional manner.
Sharing an expressive gratitude note at the culmination of a successful 2nd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup, Ghazala Ansari said that it was delightful to notice the rise of ladies’ golf in Pakistan. She particularly acknowledged Dr Asma Shami, the chief organizer’s relentless efforts in developing ladies golf in Pakistan at the national and international level. However, her exclusive contribution in conception of the idea of recognizing the icons of yesteryears and highlighting their achievements is a noble cause.
Dr Shami’s highly devoted and enthusiastic team comprising Munazza Shaheen as Chief Referee, Mamoona Azam, the Coordinator and Bela Azam, Tournament Director and Sponsors, whose combined efforts ensured that this unique event was conducted in the most exemplary manners.
She especially praised the Management of the Gymkhana Golf Club for their exceptional arrangements for the conduct of the event including keeping the course in the best condition. It is worth mentioning that Ghazala Ansari was a proud golfer from Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, her victories and triumphs root back to her club as she worked hard to stand as the greatest lady golfer ever produced by Pakistan.
For this exquisite event, more than 75 ladies gathered to compete and showed great golfing skills, appropriately complimenting Ghazala Ansari’s remarkable career.
Ghazala Ansari further revered the sponsors, Mrs. Bela Azam, and stated that the interest of resourceful entities to support such a cause shows the sensitivity and eagerness to give back to society and build the accurate culture of eulogizing the heroes. It is worth mentioning that Mrs. Bela Azam was also the sole financial sponsor of this prestigious event. All funding was provided by her brand ‘Jhulke’.
It merits special mention that, besides producing very high-quality leather products, most of which are exported, this Firm also displays a creditable level of social responsibility. In fact, it was amongst the biggest contributors to the welfare of the temporarily unemployed caddies of Gymkhana Golf Club during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
