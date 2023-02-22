Ghazala Ansari lauds tournament committee for hosting event in historic manner

LAHORE – Iconic golfer Ghazala Ansari has thanked all the lady golfers who had come together to organize, conduct and participate in the Challenge Cup, saying it was organized in a historic and professional manner.

Sharing an expressive gratitude note at the culmination of a successful 2nd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup, Ghazala Ansari said that it was delightful to notice the rise of ladies’ golf in Pakistan. She particularly acknowledged Dr Asma Shami, the chief organizer’s relentless efforts in developing ladies golf in Pakistan at the national and international level. However, her exclusive contribution in conception of the idea of recognizing the icons of yesteryears and highlighting their achievements is a noble cause.

Dr Shami’s highly devoted and enthusiastic team comprising Munazza Shaheen as Chief Referee, Mamoona Azam, the Coordinator and Bela Azam, Tournament Director and Sponsors, whose combined efforts ensured that this unique event was conducted in the most exemplary manners.

She especially praised the Management of the Gymkhana Golf Club for their exceptional arrangements for the conduct of the event including keeping the course in the best condition. It is worth mentioning that Ghazala Ansari was a proud golfer from Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, her victories and triumphs root back to her club as she worked hard to stand as the greatest lady golfer ever produced by Pakistan.

For this exquisite event, more than 75 ladies gathered to compete and showed great golfing skills, appropriately complimenting Ghazala Ansari’s remarkable career.

Ghazala Ansari further revered the sponsors, Mrs. Bela Azam, and stated that the interest of resourceful entities to support such a cause shows the sensitivity and eagerness to give back to society and build the accurate culture of eulogizing the heroes. It is worth mentioning that Mrs. Bela Azam was also the sole financial sponsor of this prestigious event. All funding was provided by her brand ‘Jhulke’.

It merits special mention that, besides producing very high-quality leather products, most of which are exported, this Firm also displays a creditable level of social responsibility. In fact, it was amongst the biggest contributors to the welfare of the temporarily unemployed caddies of Gymkhana Golf Club during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.