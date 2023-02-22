PM Shehbaz hopes Pakistan to soon reach deal with IMF

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday Pakistan would soon reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme stalled since September 2022.

The premier made the announcement while addressing his cabinet members saying the IMF programme was also reaching finality with a couple of items remaining.

The Pakistani officials and a team of the global lender is set to engage in another round of talks virtually following the conclusion of the IMF delegation’s field visit as the South Asian country is making all possible efforts to secure funds as the deal will unlock financial assistance from other friendly countries.

PM Shehbaz also urged the ruling class including federal ministers, advisors and bureaucrats to practice austerity in order to show solidarity with the poor class, which is suffering most due to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

He highlighted hat it were the poor people who always suffered since the creation of the country whether it is the situation of wars, floods or earthquakes.

He said though the government’s austerity initiative would not reduce the burden of inflation on the poor, it would lessen the anguish of the poor people.