PM Shehbaz hopes Pakistan to soon reach deal with IMF

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday Pakistan would soon reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme stalled since September 2022.
The premier made the announcement while addressing his cabinet members saying the IMF programme was also reaching finality with a couple of items remaining.
The Pakistani officials and a team of the global lender is set to engage in another round of talks virtually following the conclusion of the IMF delegation’s field visit as the South Asian country is making all possible efforts to secure funds as the deal will unlock financial assistance from other friendly countries.
PM Shehbaz also urged the ruling class including federal ministers, advisors and bureaucrats to practice austerity in order to show solidarity with the poor class, which is suffering most due to skyrocketing inflation in the country.
He highlighted hat it were the poor people who always suffered since the creation of the country whether it is the situation of wars, floods or earthquakes.
He said though the government’s austerity initiative would not reduce the burden of inflation on the poor, it would lessen the anguish of the poor people.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
