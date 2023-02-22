Mehwish Hayat's new video wins over internet

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat carved a niche in the desi entertainment industry and even debuted in Hollywood with her top performances.

The Ms Marvel star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her private life that leaves her fans and social media users in awe. Mehwish, who never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, recently shared clips from Aya, Dubai's new futuristic light and sound park.

Mehwish’s bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

Recently, she took to Instagram to post a video of herself lip-syncing to a Punjabi audio looking dazzling as always. She donned a sparkling dress from Sania Maskatiya and paired it with soft glam makeup and a chic bun.

Her latest clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.

Last year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.