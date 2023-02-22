SC bins petitions seeking probe into US cipher

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of three petition seeking an investigation into a cipher that allegedly carried threats from the US to the then Imran Khan-led government..

Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the verdict after conducting an in-chamber hearing on three pleas filed by Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Syed Tariq Badar and Advocate Naeemul Hasan last year.

During today’s hearing, Justice Isa categorically stated that it was the authority of the government to investigate the matter. He remarked Imran Khan had all powers to probe cipher when he was he prime minister.

When the judge asked how the court could help the petitioners in the cipher’s matter, the counsel for a petitioner termed the investigation a fundamental right to the citizen of Pakistan. The judge then asked him what effect the cipher could have on his life, adding that there was no matter of fundamental rights in the case.

Justice Isa further said Imran Khan could order for an international probe when he was in the power, he said, adding that it was the job of the government to conduct an inquiry and “we cannot interfere in the parliament’s matters.

Earlier, SC Justice Sardar Tariq Masood earlier his month recused himself from hearing appeals against the objection raised by the Registrar's Office.

In the petitions, the top court was asked to form a high-level commission to probe Imran Khan’s allegations that a conspiracy was hatched to send his government packing. The Federation of Pakistan through the law and justice secretary, the prime minister and the cabinet secretary had been made respondents in the case.

However, the pleas were earlier returned by the Registrar’s Office due to objections. Subsequently, the petitioner challenged the registrar’s decision and sought in-chamber hearing of the case.

The cipher controversy started in March 2022 when the then joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan. On March 27, Khan waved a letter at a public gathering claiming that it contained evidence of foreign conspiracy against his government.

Days after brandishing the letter, Khan, who lost no-trust vote on April 10, claimed that the conspiracy against his government was spearheaded by the US. He said the allegations were based on the cipher sent by then Pakistan Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed in which the envoy explained details of his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed had reportedly said that Donald Lu warned that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US would be strained further if Imran Khan continues as PM.

The US has categorically rejected the allegations as baseless.