Indian actress Akanksha Dubey found dead in hotel

Indian actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said.

The police suspect that the model-turned-actor committed a suicide. No note was recovered from the scene, said police. She was 25. The well-known model had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films.

Police said that Dubey was in Sarnath for a film shoot. She was rumoured to be dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh. He condoled her death on Instagram.

She was enjoying huge fan following on the social media. She had 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted photos and 'reels'.