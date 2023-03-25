Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shares her first Ramadan fasting experience

Controversial actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant has made headlines in the Bollywood industry after announcing that she will observe the holy month of Ramadan for the first time.

Her declaration comes after she claimed to have embraced Islam earlier this year and had a brief marriage to Adil Durrani, from whom she is now separated.

In a recent Instagram post, Rakhi Sawant asked for guidance and support from Allah, saying that she is uncertain about how to fast during this holy month. She also mentioned that she will be alone during this period and requested Allah's help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

However, Rakhi's decision to fast during Ramadan has sparked mixed reactions from the public and her fans. While some people have questioned her sudden interest in religion and accused her of using it as a publicity stunt, others have applauded her for embracing Islam and its practices.

In early January 2023, Rakhi Sawant made a public announcement about her marriage to Adil Durrani. However, Durrani remained tight-lipped and did not confirm the news until later, causing speculation and controversy among the media and the public. Eventually, the couple parted ways, which added fuel to the already buzzing rumour mills.