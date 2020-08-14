Celebs send special wishes for 73rd Independence Day

02:56 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Celebs send special wishes for 73rd Independence Day
The nation is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day with zeal and fervour.

Independence Day this year is like no other. Hues of green, firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and rallies blasting iconic patriotic songs are just a few of today’s highlights.

As Pakistanis all over the world celebrate 14th August 2020 with passion, celebrities shared their wishes to mark the occasion on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

https://twitter.com/iamhamzaabbasi/status/1293998274765037569?s=20

Maya Ali

جشنِ آزادی مبارک۔۔۔🇵🇰🇵🇰

Humayun Saeed

Junaid Khan

Faysal Quraishi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD3UIGIltD2/?igshid=4uhb9es2d3cx

Juggun Kazim

Aamna Illyas

Hina Altaf

