Celebs send special wishes for 73rd Independence Day
Share
The nation is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day with zeal and fervour.
Independence Day this year is like no other. Hues of green, firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and rallies blasting iconic patriotic songs are just a few of today’s highlights.
As Pakistanis all over the world celebrate 14th August 2020 with passion, celebrities shared their wishes to mark the occasion on social media.
Hamza Ali Abbasi
https://twitter.com/iamhamzaabbasi/status/1293998274765037569?s=20
Maya Ali
Humayun Saeed
Junaid Khan
Faysal Quraishi
https://www.instagram.com/p/CD3UIGIltD2/?igshid=4uhb9es2d3cx
Juggun Kazim
Aamna Illyas
Hina Altaf
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- COAS, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 response, resumption of ...10:59 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- FBR directed to stop menace of fake and flying invoices10:10 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across ...09:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving despite COVID-19 ...08:40 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading ...05:43 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
-
- Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed among others honoured ...04:39 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020