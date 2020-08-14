'Sadak 2' called out for copying a Pakistani musician's work
Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback, 'Sadak 2' has been embroiled in controversy ever since its trailer dropped.
The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood movie has received nearly 7 million dislikes on YouTube because it stars Bhatt's daughter, Alia Bhatt in the lead role and the raging debate against star kids and nepotism hasn't died down in India.
Now, the movie is being called out on Twitter for copying the work of a Pakistani musician.
Shezan Saleem, aka JO-G, uploaded a video in which he compares the song ‘Ishq Kamaal’ played in the trailer with a composition he released in 2011.
What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011.
“What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let’s talk guys,” tweeted Saleem.
Twitter stood in support of the artist and suggested that he should sue the filmmakers for plagiarism.
Sue them— Sanghmitra♒ (@SanghmitraSing8) August 12, 2020
Case karo iss movie par.— justice for sushant (@SSR_Fan_Forever) August 12, 2020
Talented logo ka kam copy krne ki aadat hai inki— Pooja 🦋🌼 (@95e4e31d0703460) August 12, 2020
Take some action against it 🙏🏻— Roooopppp. (@asliroop) August 12, 2020
“Sadak 2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of a music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium and a brilliant song called Ishq Kamaal that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,” Pooja Bhatt shared on social media.
