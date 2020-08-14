Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed among others honoured with Civil Awards

As the nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day, our government has announced civil awards for 184 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals, in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2021 and they will be presented by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The Pride of Performance award will be given to actors to Sakina Samo and Humayun Saeed, singer Ali Zafar and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Actors Bushra Ansari and Talat Hussain will be honoured with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas singer Abida Parveen, painter Sadequain Naqvi and poet Ahmed Faraz will receive the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Here's the complete list of all recipients:

https://www.app.com.pk/national/president-confers-civil-awards-to-184-pakistanis-foreigners-for-excellence-services/

