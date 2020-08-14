Asim Azhar helps out a fan by paying for his grandmother's cancer treatment

Giving back is something a lot of celebrities do after they make it big in showbiz. While most of them focus on allocating their money and time to charities, others have directly helped out the one's in need.

Singer Asim Azhar has been fortunate enough to have found success in his field and understands that sometimes it's necessary to roll up your sleeves and assist those who aren't as fortunate.

Asim Azhar helped out this fan in Karachi by paying for their grandma’s cancer treatment and its the most heartwarming gesture ever!

Osama Ahmed tweeted that he requires funding for his grandmother's treatment on August 12.

Asim came across Osama's tweet and responded by asking him to check his inbox. "Osama - just DM’d you my number. Koi fikar ki baat nahi. InshaAllah sab hojayega," he tweeted.

Osama - just dm’d you my number. Koi fikar ki baat nahi. InshaAllah sab hojayega. https://t.co/xBryuAfEPs — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 12, 2020

Moments later, Osama shared that he received the amount required and also thanked Asim for helping him out.

"I have received the donation, courtesy of Asim Azhar. I am taking down the tweet as I will tweet only further updates now. JazakAllah Asim Bhai for the help," he wrote.

I HAVE RECEIVED THE DONATION, COURTESY OF @AsimAzharr



I AM TAKING DOWN THE TWEET AS I WILL TWEET ONLY THE FURTHER UPDATES NOW



JAZAKALLAH ASIM BHAI FOR THE HELP https://t.co/rpGr9FmPQR — osama (@cameramayn) August 12, 2020

The Tum Tum singer then explained that his intention was nothing but to set an example for others so that they follow suit by doing the right thing. "Mera maqsad hargiz kisi ko dikhana bilkul nahi hai leken ye zarur hai ke shayad koi aik banda bhi dekha dekhi mai aik aur achai karday. Isse behtar kuch nahi meri nazar mai," said Asim.

